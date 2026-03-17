Jain Global LLC Makes New $11.80 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,229.44. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $420.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE RL opened at $338.95 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $389.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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