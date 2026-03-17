Jain Global LLC Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 99,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 634,838 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Nebius Group Stock Up 15.0%
Nebius Group stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NBIS
Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nebius signed a five‑year agreement to provide Meta with $12B of dedicated AI compute capacity and an option for up to $15B more (totaling ~ $27B), a blockbuster commercial win that materially expands contracted demand and underpins Nebius’s growth story. Nebius signs AI capacity deal with Meta
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s strategic relationship and financing (including a disclosed ~$2B investment) remains a strong catalyst — validates Nebius’s tech roadmap (Vera Rubin deployments) and eases access to hardware and engineering support. QuiverQuant analysis of Meta deal and NVIDIA tie-up
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgraded/raised targets: BWS Financial bumped its price target to $200 (buy) and Citi initiated coverage with a buy and $169 target — fresh analyst backing likely added momentum to the rally. Benzinga coverage of analyst moves
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market tailwinds (equities up, oil and yields down) and heavy NBIS trading volume amplified the move, helping push the stock higher alongside sector peers. US Equity Indexes Rise After US Proposal
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and analyst coverage has increased (multiple price targets and buy ratings, median targets well above current levels), which supports liquidity and interest but also concentrates expectations. QuiverQuant institutional and price target summary
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: some DCF-based commentary argues the stock looks stretched after the rally, warning that the current price already prices in aggressive growth assumptions. That can raise downside risk if execution or demand slips. DCF model suggests Nebius is overvalued
- Negative Sentiment: Execution & capex risk remains: Nebius’s growth depends on large, capital‑intensive buildouts (management flagged CapEx as the key variable), so missed build schedules or higher-than-expected costs could hurt margins and cadence. Seeking Alpha: CapEx is the key variable
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
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