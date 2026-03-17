Jain Global LLC Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 99,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,514,000 after buying an additional 92,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 634,838 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 15.0%

Nebius Group stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

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Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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