Jain Global LLC Invests $7.53 Million in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Carrier Global by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,277.4% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4%

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

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Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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