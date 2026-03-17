Jain Global LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Jain Global LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,598 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $110,031,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 6,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $310.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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