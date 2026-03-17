Jain Global LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Jain Global LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 603.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,858 shares during the quarter. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1,189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 631.6% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $183,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,010.83. The trade was a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 17.09%.The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Truist Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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