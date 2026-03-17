Jain Global LLC Buys 15,329 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Jain Global LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

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Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $374.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.02. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.05 and a fifty-two week high of $521.70.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Watsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho set a $425.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

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Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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