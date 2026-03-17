Jain Global LLC Buys 138,014 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Jain Global LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,995,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,693,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,440,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,151,000 after buying an additional 1,591,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,623,000 after buying an additional 1,192,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

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AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0%

AGNC opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 47.40%. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

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Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,316.67. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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