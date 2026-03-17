iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 56,372 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 12th total of 48,198 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 55,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 6,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Total Return Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTR opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $529.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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