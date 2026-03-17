iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.55% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $230,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.