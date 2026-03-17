iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF Stake Boosted by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,711.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

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iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

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