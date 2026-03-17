iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,047,749 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 12th total of 906,547 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,766,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,766,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 255,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,281. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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