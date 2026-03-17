iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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