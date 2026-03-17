iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3501 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IMCV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.08. 19,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

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The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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