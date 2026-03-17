iShares Biotechnology ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1218 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $179.64.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

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iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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