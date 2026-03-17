iShares Biotechnology ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1218 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
IBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $179.64.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
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