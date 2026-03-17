Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,917,285 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 11,159,224 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,989,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,989,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 479,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,801. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $555.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.70 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRWD

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.