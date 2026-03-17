io.net Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (IO)

io.net (IO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, io.net has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One io.net token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a market cap of $36.09 million and $13.73 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,414,725 tokens. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The Reddit community for io.net is https://reddit.com/r/io_net/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. io.net’s official website is io.net.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 301,414,725.61238822 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.1180679 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $14,000,889.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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