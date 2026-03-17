Investment Research Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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