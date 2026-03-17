Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently:

3/9/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $167.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/3/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh was given a new $183.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh was given a new $182.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/30/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Oshkosh had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – Oshkosh was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/18/2026 – Oshkosh was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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