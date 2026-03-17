Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/3/2026 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities.

2/25/2026 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b)”.

2/25/2026 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $97.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

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