Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2026 – Hasbro was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/13/2026 – Hasbro was given a new $105.00 price target by Argus.

3/13/2026 – Hasbro was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.

3/11/2026 – Hasbro is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Hasbro was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

3/5/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Hasbro is now covered by BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro was given a new $120.00 price target by Roth Mkm.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Hasbro was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/6/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Hasbro had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.15%.

Get Hasbro Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. This trade represents a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,384. This represents a 17.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.