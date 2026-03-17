Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,058 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 12th total of 20,263 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9%

PTF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 117.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

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