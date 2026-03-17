Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $4.69 Million Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11,238.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 72.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:JHX opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Vertical Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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