Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,956 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 114.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5,468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BlueLinx Price Performance

BXC stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $397.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5,055,000.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.84 million. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on BXC

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific’s distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

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