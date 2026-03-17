Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,969 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $211.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

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