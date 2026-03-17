Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 968.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 123,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 733,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after buying an additional 38,938 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,453,000 after buying an additional 375,879 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.7%

HELO opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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