Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,306. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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