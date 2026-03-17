Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $374.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GE opened at $304.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $319.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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