Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 178,375 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 1,001.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000.

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JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $70.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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