Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,887 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 26.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, President Capital cut their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $395.56 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 366.26, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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