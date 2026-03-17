Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.70, for a total transaction of $4,850,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,320. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total value of $5,576,688.00.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded down $15.27 on Tuesday, reaching $1,232.55. 292,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,342.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.24. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,266,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

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About Transdigm Group

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TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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