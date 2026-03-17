Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $148,591.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 149,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,444.25. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 197,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised OrthoPediatrics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.