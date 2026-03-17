Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Insider Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.67.

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Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $216.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.8% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 41,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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