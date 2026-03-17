Insider Buying: TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) CEO Purchases 29,098 Shares of Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) CEO John Dillon bought 29,098 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $103,588.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,588.88. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, John Dillon bought 70,902 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,447.98.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,684. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TACT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TACT

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 588,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

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TransAct Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and distributes secure card issuance systems and embedded transactional printing solutions for a variety of industries. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed card printers, card personalization and issuance software, as well as embedded printers used in kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, lottery machines and gaming applications. TransAct’s products are built to deliver reliable, on-demand printing and secure card encoding for markets that require rapid, accurate issuance of payment cards, identification badges and tickets.

Within its secure card solutions segment, TransAct offers turnkey systems that integrate card printing, magnetic stripe encoding, smart card personalization and instant card issuance software.

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