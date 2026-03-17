INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

INLIF Limited (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 132,241 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 12th total of 170,401 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,284 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of INLIF in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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INLIF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INLF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 41,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,123. INLIF has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

About INLIF

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INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

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