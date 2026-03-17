ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 586,709 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1,588.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,709 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,338,397,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $305.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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