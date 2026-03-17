Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, February 27th.

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Iberdrola Stock Up 0.6%

IBDRY stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

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Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company’s core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola’s business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

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