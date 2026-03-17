Hyperliquid Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.58 Billion (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $13.58 billion and approximately $494.12 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperliquid token can currently be bought for $40.67 or 0.00055255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 957,000,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 957,013,377.72379766 with 257,076,449.67043648 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 40.49009543 USD and is up 6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $525,193,227.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperliquid using one of the exchanges listed above.

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