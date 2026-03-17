Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 15.8% – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.78 and last traded at GBX 2.78. Approximately 1,321,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 847,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Up 15.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.36.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

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