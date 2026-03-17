Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.89. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.