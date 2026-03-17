Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.2050, but opened at $168.70. Hoya shares last traded at $176.89, with a volume of 3,288 shares changing hands.

Hoya Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.01 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoya Company Profile

Hoya Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya’s product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

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