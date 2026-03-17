Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $4,147,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $234.51 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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