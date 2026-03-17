HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.9650. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares changing hands.

HomeFed Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

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HomeFed Company Profile

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HomeFed Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOFD) is a real estate development and investment company focused on land acquisition, entitlement, and the sale of finished residential and commercial lots. The company’s core operations include site planning, subdivision improvements, infrastructure development, and resale of fully entitled parcels to homebuilders and commercial developers. By managing projects from raw land through permitting and infrastructure completion, HomeFed aims to deliver ready-to-build lots that meet local regulatory requirements and market demand.

In addition to lot development, HomeFed maintains a land bank of strategic parcels in growth corridors, enabling flexibility in project timing and allowing the company to respond quickly to shifts in the housing and commercial real estate markets.

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