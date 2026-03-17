holoride Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $263.54 thousand and approximately $8.91 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, holoride has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.55 or 0.03162215 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00030015 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,887.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

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