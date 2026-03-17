Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250,855 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $51,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 59.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 256.8% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Natera Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $197.68 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 785 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $160,242.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,354 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,452.02. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $1,147,822.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,968,186.91. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 318,222 shares of company stock worth $74,068,068 in the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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