Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 393,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

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BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

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BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

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