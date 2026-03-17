Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $241,591,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 847.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,732.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,987.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,110.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,631.18 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.33.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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