Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,452,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Maplebear by 93.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,771 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,179,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,842,000 after buying an additional 347,153 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maplebear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after buying an additional 178,792 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $4,676,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 386,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,588.87. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CART opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

CART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

See Also

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