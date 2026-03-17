Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 6.90%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,704. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $3,203,936 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.