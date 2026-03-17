Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 867,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Expand Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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