Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $45.44 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

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Veeva Systems Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $185.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.13 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.72.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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